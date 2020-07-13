In a shocking incident, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging in Bindal village near his village home. The MLA belonged to Hemtabad, North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

According to the family members and people of the area, Ray was murdered and hanged later. Currently, the body has been sent for post mortem to Raigunj hospital after which the police said that the cause of death will be ascertained.

'His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019': West Bengal BJP

West Bengal BJP's official account tweeted, "Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019."

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, "We demand CBI inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray. Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing."

Political violence and vendetta

Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted, "Political violence and vendetta, Mamata Banerjee shows no signs of abating. Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for a thorough impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence"

Ray was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. Ray had joined the saffron party in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.