They tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 & Long: 88.36, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 110km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal."

No damage has been reported.

