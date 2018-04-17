Remember the beast from James McAvoy-starrer Split? In the psychological horror thriller, McAvoy's character transforms into a beast with superhuman abilities.

And, it looks like fiction has become a reality as a mysterious beast was recently caught on camera in Argentina after it killed two dogs.

According to several reports, the creature, which looks like "half human, half animal", was spotted roaming around in the streets of Santa Fe, Argentina.

The photo of the weird-looking beast has gone viral on social media. It was reportedly captured after the animal killed two dogs – a German shepherd, and a pit bull. A video was first uploaded on YouTube by UFOmania. It has garnered over 300,000 views so far.

Since the creature has a long neck and small head, some locals compared to a camel.

One commenter identified the beast as Chupacabra, which is a very popular legendary blood-sucking monster. The vampire-like creature was first spotted in Puerto Rico in the late 1990s.

He wrote: "That species is called Chupacabras / Coupacabra very real creature."

Another person commented: "I saw one of these things in 2005, it was crossing a bridge and we came upon it. It blew my mind because it looked at us and turned and began moving just like a kangaroo would and cleared the concrete bridge wall easily and dropped at least 15 to 20 feet."

We are still unaware whether the story is true or false as many users cited the picture as photoshopped or fake.

A third user insisted that the creature is called it Aswang, a shapeshifting monster in Filipino folklore, as he wrote, "Here in the Philippine it is called ASWANG a man transform into a monster dog it is a demon it can even shift into a cat or a big bird."

Some even compared the creature with the werewolf from Harry Potter movie.

Watch the video here