A known face in the southern as well the Hindi film industry, Tamannaah Bhatia, recently spilled the beans on her alleged affair with Virat Kohli on Famously Filmfare. A couple of years back, Tamannaah Bhatia and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli were roped in for an advertisement together. Rumours of the duo being more than just co-workers had started doing the rounds then. Though the duo never acknowledged and never denied the allegations, Bhatia outrightly rejected the chatter and laughed at the entire episode in a recent interview.

Talking about it, she said: "I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that's it. After that I've never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot last year in a grand ceremony in Italy. And they have been giving fans major relationship goals ever since. In a candid chat with film critic Anupama Chopra, Anushka revealed a lot about Virat and her personal life and how they keep themselves detached from the work they do.

She added that they don't see themselves as a 'power-couple' and if they were to start seeing each other like that, then that would mean that something had gone terribly wrong in the nature of their relationship. She said that this is the kind of thought that had never crossed their minds and hopefully, never will. It is always overwhelming to see the two of them being by each other's side. And this insight into their love-life has given us some major relationship goals.