Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, seems to have praised Narayan Murthy for his comments on Kareena Kapoor Khan. An old video of Murthy talking about Kareena's ego and how she ignored fans in a flight journey has taken over the internet. And now, Sussanne too has praised Murthy for his statement.

"The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and said hello. She didn't even bother to react," the Infosys founder said. "I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting," he added.

Sudha Murthy comes to defend

Sudha Murthy, who was also present at the event, soon came to defend Bebo. Sudha reminded Murthy how Kareena possibly had millions of fans and followers and it wasn't possible to do the same with everyone. "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired," she said. Interestingly, she went on to add, "Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million," she concluded.

Sussanne's reaction

Now, Sussanne Khan has reacted to the video. "Well said Mr Murthy," HT reported her commenting. Hrithik and Kareena have done a number of hit films together. The two were seen in films like – Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and more. The two were even reported to be dating however, Bebo denied any such claims and said she would never fall for a married man.