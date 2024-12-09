The BJP on Monday intensified its attack on the Congress, particularly targeting Sonia Gandhi, over her alleged association with an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly backed anti-India narratives, including the independence of Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised serious concerns about what he called "well-planned anti-India campaigns" surfacing during key political events.

"The Opposition's habit of disrupting the smooth and natural functioning of the House continues as usual. However, alongside this, some very serious, concerning, and significant issues related to the nation's security and stability are emerging in national and international media," he said.

Trivedi cited examples, stating that on February 3, 2021, a report on Indian farmers was published during the Budget Session of January 2021; on July 18, 2021, the Pegasus report emerged during the Monsoon Session of Parliament; on January 24, 2023, the Hindenburg report was released just ahead of the Budget Session, scheduled to begin on January 31; on January 17, 2023, the BBC documentary 'India: The Modi Question' was launched on July 19, 2023 and a video of the Manipur violence surfaced a day before the Monsoon Session.

He further noted that during election campaigns earlier this year, a report on COVID-19 vaccines was published on May 10, 2023. He added that while the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on August 9, 2023, a Hindenburg report followed on August 10.

Trivedi drew attention to the current Winter Session of Parliament, which began on November 25 and alleged that a report by a US attorney targeting an Indian business house was released on November 20, just days prior.

"Is this just a coincidence or a coordinated campaign?" Trivedi questioned, alleging that such strategies aimed at destabilising India were becoming increasingly apparent.

Trivedi said that after the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report, the focus has now turned towards the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific (FDL-AP), a non-profit organisation founded in 1994 to promote democracy in the region.

He stated that Sonia Gandhi, in her capacity as chairperson of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, is also a co-chairperson of the FDL-AP.

Highlighting content from the forum's publications, Trivedi alleged that it paints India in a negative light, claiming the country's democratic system is deteriorating while offering a favourable view of Pakistan.

"What it says about India -- 'Turned the system of governance upside down towards sustainable democracy,' implying that the democratic system in India is collapsing. Now, look at what it says about Pakistan -- 'Islam means justice, and justice means right' -- an interview with cricket legend and, finally, social-political activist Imran Khan. Also, look at what it says about Kashmir: 'Prospects for peace, justice, and independence in Kashmir,' with the interview conducted with Lieutenant General (R) Nishant Ahmad, Director of the Institute of Regional Studies, Islamabad, Pakistan," he mentioned.

Citing information from the forum's website, Trivedi claimed it receives funding from the Soros Foundation that belongs to US businessman George Soros.

"George Soros has openly pledged $1 billion to destabilise the Modi government. Now, the dots are connecting," he claimed.

The BJP also used the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday to demand answers from her and the Congress. "We congratulate her but urge her to let this matter be discussed in Parliament," Trivedi said.

He added that the BJP had issued a notice under Rule 267 to raise the issue in the House, but alleged that the Opposition avoided honest discussions.

Trivedi posed three direct questions to the party: What is the Congress' connection with the Forum for Democratic Leaders in Asia-Pacific? Are the anti-India and pro-Pakistan narratives discussed in the forum endorsed by the Congress? Does the Congress high command acknowledge the Soros Foundation's funding of the forum and its alleged agenda to destabilise India?

Trivedi called this association "treasonous" and questioned the "friendship" between Congress and George Soros. "With all due respect, what is the role of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in this?" he asked.

The BJP's accusations come amid heightened political tensions during the Winter Session of Parliament, as debates over national security and alleged foreign influence dominate the agenda.

(With inputs from IANS)