When the news of US officials being hit with Havana Syndrome first made it to world headlines in 2016, back in India it was neither concerning nor relatable. However, in 2021 India came into the picture when a US intelligence officer traveling to Delhi reported experiencing Havana symtoms. Last week, the mystery illness even reached the Karnataka High Court, with the Central government agreeing to an investigation into the Havana Syndrome in response to a writ petition.

Single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit disposed of the petition on July 27 after directing the Centre to examine the case within three months. The petitioner had approached the court requesting a writ of mandamus for an enquiry on the syndrome, while at the same time also seeking prevention of high-frequency microwave transmission in India.

But what is Havana Syndrome?

A name given to a set of mental and neuro health symptoms, Havana Syndrome was first popularly experienced by United States intelligence and embassy officials in various countries. Typically, those suffering from it reported vertigo, memory loss, balance problems, nausea, hearing certain sounds even when there was no noise outside.

The name Havana, as it suggests, traces its origins to Cuba. In 2016, after the US opened its embassy in Cuba's capital Havana, several diplomats at the embassy began experiencing symptoms such as migraines, nausea, memory lapse, headaches, dizziness, hearing sounds even when there was no external noise, balance issues, among others.

How did India come into the picture?

In 2021, a US intelligence officer traveling to Delhi with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns reported experiencing the symptoms, thereby sparking fresh concerns and curiosity about the illness. The 2021 case is not an isolated one as since the Cuban incident, American intelligence and embassy officials posted in various countries have reportedly complained of the symptoms. In

In 2017, a few cases were reported by employees at the US embassy in Uzbekistan. In April 2018, the case of the first US diplomat in China experiencing Havana syndrome, came to light.

So what causes Havana syndrome?

There has been no conclusive report yet and no one is completely sure as to what causes this illness. Several political and conspiracy theories haven't helped with zeroing in on the exact cause either. Very initially when multiple US diplomats in Cuba suffered from the symptoms, the suspicion was on Cuba itself. Considering it was a country hostile to the US for over five decades, it was suspected that a section of Cuban administration did not diplomatic relations with the US, which may have led the sonic attack. Further investigations in the US suggested that victims may have been subjected to high-powered microwaves that damaged their nervous system.

What the CIA says

In 2022, a CIA report concluded that most cases of the mysterious ailment are unlikely to have been caused by Russia or any foreign adversary. In a conclusion that reportedly angered the victims, the CIA further said that the majority of the 1000 reported cases could be explained by environmental factors, undiagnosed medical conditions, rather than a global agenda by a foreign power. There is no conclusive evidence as to whether the "microwave weapon is a reality." However, the CIA further said it will continue its investigation into the unexplained two dozen cases.

As for India, as of July 2023, the 2021 incident has been the only one reported, so far.