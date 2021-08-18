Two US officials stationed in Berlin, Germany quickly sought medical attention after they developed symptoms of a mysterious illness known as Havana syndrome. Some of the symptoms of this mysterious illness include headaches, ear pain, fatigue, insomnia, and sluggishness. These diplomats were apparently elsewhere in recent months and some of them were even left unable to work.

Havana Syndrome: First time in a NATO country

This is for the first time that the symptoms of Havana Syndrome are being reported in a NATO county. This mysterious illness was initially reported in Cuba. The US diplomat stationed in Cuba developed bizarre symptoms, and authorities were literally unclear on what triggered this disorder.

Later, several diplomats and intelligence officers stationed all across the world developed similar symptoms. As mystery loomed up, several experts claimed that the Havana Syndrome could be the result of directed radio frequency attacks by Russia.

The US diplomats affected by this mysterious syndrome were the ones who work on Russia-related issues such as gas exports, cybersecurity, and political interference.

Attack amid probe

The newly reported cases of Havana Syndrome come at a time when the US and the Austrian authorities are investigating cases of more than 20 US diplomats based in Vienna struck by this mysterious illness.

"We take these reports very seriously and in line with our role as host state we are working with the US authorities on jointly getting to the bottom of this," Austria's foreign ministry said in a recent statement.

In the meantime, top experts in the Joe Biden administration were being informed earlier this month that there is no conclusive piece of evidence that connects this microwave attack to Russia. However, Timothy Barrett, the assistant director of national intelligence for strategic communications recently said that unveiling the mystery surrounding these microwave attacks is the top priority for the intelligence community.