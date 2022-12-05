Bigg boss 16 is inching towards its finale week, and with each passing day, housemates are putting their best foot forward to entertain the audiences.

With cut-throat competition among each other, it will be exciting to witness which contestant takes home the trophy. The week has begun on an exciting note and once again the contestants will vote for who will be the next captain of the house.

The upcoming task will determine the next Raja or Rani meaning the next captain of the house.

Ankit Gupta is the new captain of the house

As per reports, Ankit Gupta will be the new captain of the house. This is the first time that the actor has got a chance to be the captain.

This news has fans jumping with joy, Ankit's ardent fans took to social media and hailed BB's decision saying, "Well deserved."

A user said I'm so excited to see #AnkitGupta as the new captain. he has come a long way and I'm so happy to see his growth. he deserves it so much."

Another one mentioned, "Dear Bigg Boss Since #AnkitGupta is the captain. I want to see what powers you will give to him. If you are not Biased give him the same powers like Sajid to save his people and Nominate the Mandali."

Shower your love & support. The winning trophy will come to our home!#AnkitBattalion pic.twitter.com/IzMOLk9E4D — ANKIT GUPTA OFFICIAL TEAM (@Ankitgupta_team) December 5, 2022

If you are not Baised give him the same powers like Sajid to save his people and Nominate the Mandali #BB16 #PriyAnkit @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @justvoot — Bhawana #TeamPriyankit ❤️ (@Itsbhawana_) December 4, 2022

I'm so excited to see #AnkitGupta as the new captain. he has come a long way and I'm so happy to see his growth. he deserves it so much<3 pic.twitter.com/4dro9puTrg — ♪ (@_alizehx) December 4, 2022

I wish Ankit gets powers as captain in nominations task….this is game now.. was bored of one sided game.. but BB do not interfere in Ankit’s decisions #AnkitGupta#PriyAnkit#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — wonderfirefly (@Wonderfirefly) December 5, 2022

Priyanka breaks down and says Ankit makes her emotional

Meanwhile, yesterday's episode showcased a gamut of emotions between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, as the best friends developed some serious differences and the actress broke down in the confession room.

Talking to Bigg Boss in a secluded room, she said: "I am a simple girl, who wants to get married but in Ankit's case, I am getting more emotional and somewhere proved wrong. And I am scared that people will start thinking that unnecessarily I keep arguing with others. Certain times, I feel so disgusted. I am worried whether I will get work or not."

She was seen crying in the show. In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen breaking down after a huge fight with Ankit. She said she wanted to sort out things between them. Ankit and Priyanka then patch up and lovingly hug each other.

People are mad about you outside ????#bb16 #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/LBawQd4sY2 — (Team priyanka chahar choudhary)? priyankit❤ (@Dipanka80762205) December 3, 2022

Fans couldn't keep calm seeing Priyanka and Ankit lovingly hugging and sorting differences. Netizens lauded Ankit and called them the "Best Couple".

Ankit asking Priyanka for a kiss, and Priyanka saying has he forgotten they are just friends. the comment she made about her understanding it’s been 2 months? very chalak bro #Priyankit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #bb16 pic.twitter.com/rmHHy0d8Ae — n PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) December 4, 2022

Priyanka - Kya Hua Tujhe Nind Nhi Aa Rahiiiii , Pyaar Ho Gaya Kya?



Ankit- Nodding His Face

Haan ❤️ ?



Also kon se friend ek dusre se kiss mangte hai ?#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta #PriyAnkit

#BB16 pic.twitter.com/LRzZwLuGY1 — ❥A (@cricketgirl_45) December 4, 2022

No eviction week saved Sajid Khan

Meanwhile, last week there was no eviction, and Salman Khan announced that everyone was safe. This has started a debate on social media as many believe that the makers are favouring Sajid Khan and one more no eviction means the filmmaker gets one more week to stay inside the house.

Sajid Damaad was least vote gainer. Kaise eviction hota? #BiggBoss16 — Khabri ? (@real_khabri_1) December 1, 2022