Nora Fatehi faces flak for holding Indian National flag upside down at FIFA fanfest Close
Nora Fatehi faces flak for holding Indian National flag upside down at FIFA fanfest

Bigg boss 16 is inching towards its finale week, and with each passing day, housemates are putting their best foot forward to entertain the audiences.

With cut-throat competition among each other, it will be exciting to witness which contestant takes home the trophy. The week has begun on an exciting note and once again the contestants will vote for who will be the next captain of the house.

The upcoming task will determine the next Raja or Rani meaning the next captain of the house.

Ankita Gupta

Ankit Gupta is the new captain of the house

As per reports, Ankit Gupta will be the new captain of the house. This is the first time that the actor has got a chance to be the captain.

This news has fans jumping with joy, Ankit's ardent fans took to social media and hailed BB's decision saying, "Well deserved."

A user said I'm so excited to see #AnkitGupta as the new captain. he has come a long way and I'm so happy to see his growth. he deserves it so much."

Ankita Gupta

Another one mentioned, "Dear Bigg Boss Since #AnkitGupta is the captain. I want to see what powers you will give to him. If you are not Biased give him the same powers like Sajid to save his people and Nominate the Mandali."

Take a look.

Ankit Gupta

Priyanka breaks down and says Ankit makes her emotional

Meanwhile, yesterday's episode showcased a gamut of emotions between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, as the best friends developed some serious differences and the actress broke down in the confession room.

priyanka and Ankit

Talking to Bigg Boss in a secluded room, she said: "I am a simple girl, who wants to get married but in Ankit's case, I am getting more emotional and somewhere proved wrong. And I am scared that people will start thinking that unnecessarily I keep arguing with others. Certain times, I feel so disgusted. I am worried whether I will get work or not."

Ankit Gupta

She was seen crying in the show. In a recent episode, Priyanka was seen breaking down after a huge fight with Ankit. She said she wanted to sort out things between them. Ankit and Priyanka then patch up and lovingly hug each other.

Fans couldn't keep calm seeing Priyanka and Ankit lovingly hugging and sorting differences. Netizens lauded Ankit and called them the "Best Couple".

No eviction week saved Sajid Khan

Meanwhile, last week there was no eviction, and Salman Khan announced that everyone was safe. This has started a debate on social media as many believe that the makers are favouring Sajid Khan and one more no eviction means the filmmaker gets one more week to stay inside the house.

Also Read