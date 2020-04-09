Sonakshi Sinha is one of those actresses in Bollywood who has hardly been open about her relationship status or her love life but as they say nothing in the showbiz can be kept under the wraps for longer.

Sonakshi Sinha was dating Fame Cinemas MD Aditya Shroff when the actress had just made her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg' opposite Salman Khan. But their relationship couldn't last for long. Sonakshi had to go through a rough phase in her relationship when she broke up with Aditya.

Sonakshi opens up about her past

Though the actress has never opened up on her past, according to a news report a close source to Sona had revealed the reason behind her parting ways from Aditya, "Sonakshi and Aditya were dating each other for over two years. They parted ways two months ago. The couple had a major fight over some internal problems. Aditya's behavior really angered Sonakshi and she decided to part ways with him. Moreover, the actress didn't want her personal life to affect her work. So she ensured the relationship ended on a good note." the source revealed.

Apparently, both Sonakshi's and Aditya's families knew about their relationship. The couple, which spent a lot of time together. Aditya also made visits to events related to Dabangg even after their breakup but Sonakshi finally asked him to not be a part of any events in the future as she didn't want the media to click them together anymore.

"Recently, Aditya was seen at many 'Dabangg'-related events but Sonakshi has now asked him not to be a part of any in future. She does not want the media to see them together", added the source.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 'Dabangg 3' and will soon be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.