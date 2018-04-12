Overweight bring along with it a number of other health issues. People are adopting different diet trends, yoga and other exercises to shed those extra pounds. If you're already doing everything possible to reach your weight loss goal, yet, struggling to reach it, you can have some drinks that can do the trick.

Here are some fat-burning juices that can help you lose weight:

Green tea and mint

Green tea contains a catechin called epigallocatechin (EGCG) that helps in weight loss by mobilizing fat. And, adding mint to it will help prevent gastritis and irritable bowel syndrome. It has antioxidant properties, prevents allergies and protects us from the common cold.

Honey and lemon

Lemon and honey are considered one of the best drinks for weight loss. It is because organic honey helps in preventing gut problems and improves cardiovascular health. On the other hand, lime is loaded with vitamin C, which helps flush out toxins and boost the immune system. In a glass of warm water, add honey and lime juice and drink it every morning.

Cucumber and fenugreek seeds

Juice of cucumber and fenugreek seeds is a great weight-loss drink. Besides hydrating our body, cucumber provides essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Fenugreek seeds have antioxidant properties, helps in lipid metabolism and increases insulin sensitivity. To prepare the drink, soak fenugreek seeds overnight in half a cup of water. Strain the fenugreek seeds out and pour the water into a blender, add a cucumber to it and give it a spin till makes a smooth juice.

Grapefruit and pomegranate

Grapefruit is excellent for weight loss and it does so by improving insulin sensitivity and post-glucose insulin levels. Pomegranates, on the other hand, help in reducing inflammation, regulating blood pressure, lower bad cholesterol and hyperglycemia -- directly or indirectly leading to weight loss.