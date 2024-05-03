'Weight has always been an issue, I can't be 20-21': Rashami Desai shares the reason why she emulated Kim Kardashian's style

Bigg Boss 13 fame, Rashami Desai is known for her sartorial choice, the cute and bubbly actor has always greeted paps with immense love. Rashami Desai was brutally targeted for her bulging outfit at her friend Arti Singh's pre-wedding celebrations in Mumbai.

The actor was slammed for wearing a tight-fitted bralette blouse.

Days later, Rashami addressed her trolls and in conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor mentioned how there is always constant pressure to meet beauty standards. "In glamour, there's pressure to meet certain beauty standards. But sometimes, people don't realise what you are going through. I have been unwell for a few months."

She said You can either do what you want or listen to others. I choose the former. I don't need validation from anyone. Trolling comes with being in the public eye; it's a part of life. Surviving in this industry takes dedication. I can't look 21-22 forever. My journey is beautiful, but change is hard for some people to accept."

At Bollywood Hungama's style awards panel, it featured Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar, and Urvashi Rautela, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. As they take their place on stage, their collective presence exudes confidence and elegance, embodying the essence of Bollywood style.

During the conversation, Rashmai Desai also opened up about a phase where she experimented with emulating Kim Kardashian's style, only to find it didn't resonate with her audience. Reflecting on this period, she spoke about body image, she said, "Weight has always been an issue in my life, but I work on it" and she also emphasized the beauty of Indian bodies, celebrating curves and diversity.

The second edition of Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 saw big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Malaika Arora among others.

On the work front, Rashami was last seen in the 'Naagin'.