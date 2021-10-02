Creating a history, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, on Saturday installed the world's largest Khadi national flag on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, October 2, 2021.

"LG Ladakh unveiled the monumental national flag created by KVIC India at an event organized by Fire Fury Corps Ladakh. KVIC has created the largest symbol of patriotism for the people of the country", the office of the LG Ladakh tweeted.

The tricolor measures 225-feet long and 150-feet wide, and weighs around 1,000 kg. It has been prepared by the 57 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army.

"Gandhi Ji had said that our flag is a symbol of unity, humanity, and a sign accepted by everyone in the country. It's a symbol of greatness for the country... In coming years, this flag (in Leh) will be a sign of enthusiasm for our soldiers," the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor said after unveiling the huge national flag.

The flag has been made by Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC) and was displayed by the Army in Leh.

Army chief attends inauguration of the largest flag

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh, was also present along with other Army officials during the inauguration of the flag. In a video of the event, shared by a news agency, the Indian Air Force helicopters could be seen flying over the site of the event in Leh to salute and honour the national flag.

At least 150 troops of the Indian Army's 57 Engineer regiment carried the flag to the top of a hill at over 2,000 feet above the ground level in Leh. It took two hours for the troops to reach the top.

Flag symbolizes creativity of Khadi artists

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described the unveiling as a moment of great pride for India. Mandaviya tweeted, "On Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans, and also honours the nation."

"Proud to share the unveiling of the world's largest monumental national flag made of Khadi today at Leh by LG Ladakh Shri RK Mathur. The Flag is made by KVIC and displayed by the Indian Army. The flag symbolizes India's vastness and creativity of Khadi artisans", chairman of KVIC V K Saxena tweeted.

He further said that the unveiling of the largest flag was befitting tributes of Mahatama Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

LG Manoj Sinha already dedicates J&K's tallest tricolour to nation on August 15

On the auspicious occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the nation, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha had dedicated a 100-feet Tricolour to the nation on August 15. This Tricolour was installed at the historic Hari Parvat Fort in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, in record time.

The 100-feet mast of the flag was constructed at Delhi and transported to Kashmir. The mast consists of four sections weighing 1.5 tons. The flag mast was manually carried from the base of Hari Parvat to the site by 45 citizens of J&K. It took six days to transport this mast and four days to erect it. This is the first time that such a Tricolour mast was moved and erected manually.