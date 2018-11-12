The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are reportedly getting serious about their relationship. Seeing their bond, the couple's close friends are hoping that the Starboy hitmaker will propose to her soon.

A source told Hollywood Life: "The Weeknd feels like the luckiest man alive to have Bella back and he is very determined not to ever lose her again. They are living together but they're renting and he wants to buy a place for them together, that's how serious he is."

"A lot of his friends are starting to take bets on how long it will be before he puts a ring on it. He used to always talk about how scary the thought of marriage was to him but now that he's back with Bella, he's stopped saying that and instead, he talks about being with her for life," the insider added.

"It's a big change that all his friends have noticed and it's got them thinking he'll propose to her soon," the source went on.

Bella and The Weeknd began dating in early 2015 but took a break in December of that same year. The couple reunited in February 2016 but split again in November 2016.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old model spoke to Teen Vogue in February 2017 about her 2016 breakup from The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. She said: "It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse — and so public.

"As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it's always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It'll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through," she added.

Adding on, The Weeknd had shared his thoughts about starting a family to GQ. He shared: I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man."