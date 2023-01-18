The AN-32 Kargil Courier service started operations on Wednesday as authorities have already started online booking for this service for Kargil-Jammu and Kargil-Srinagar sectors.

The Union Territory administration has started operating subsidized helicopter services from Ladakh. The service will cater to passengers from far-flung areas of Ladakh on approved routes from Leh-Lingshed, Dibling, Drass, Padum, Kargil, Nubra, Nerak, Jammu, and Srinagar.

All the service seekers can book online on the website http:heliservice.ladakh.gov.in/airforce-plane-booking. The AN-32 Kargil Courier service operational from today.

Meanwhile, Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said that Indian Air Force has been providing relief and succor to the civil population apart from remaining on high alert to face any unforeseen contingencies.

The civilian population of Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh faces challenging conditions in winter due to the closure of the road from Srinagar to Kargil because of snowfall.

"During these difficult times, IAF provides airlift to the locals from Srinagar to Kargil and from Kargil to Jammu / Srinagar. IAF also assists by evacuating patients using helicopters from remote locations, as a life-saving measure", he said.

He said that this year Kargil courier services from Kargil to Srinagar and Jammu commenced on 18 January 2023 and will continue throughout the road closure period. The courier services will operate between Srinagar and Kargil every Monday and Wednesday and between Kargil and Jammu every Tuesday and Thursday.

A coordination meeting was held recently between representatives of IAF and civil authorities to work out the modalities and details of the courier services.

Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas earlier said that the AN-32 service will be made operational in the Kargil-Jammu and Kargil-Srinagar sectors.

He declared this during an extensive review of the AN-32 Kargil Courier service, wherein Divisional Commissioner Saugat Biswas reviewed all the logistic arrangements for smooth operations of the service in the winter months with the Air Force, CISF, Airports Authority of India, Nodal Officers, and Assistant Nodal Officers, Deputy Commissioner Kargil and offices of the Divisional Commissioners Jammu and Srinagar.

Biswas urged IAF to make the service operational on designated days of the week facilitating ease of planning by the passengers. Efforts will be made to operate two flights every week each on the Kargil-Jammu and Kargil-Srinagar sectors.

Online book was introduced in the year 2022

Earlier it was decided in the year 2022 that AN- 32 Kargil Courier Air Services will go online.

The Kargil Courier Air Service is made available to the people of Kargil during the winters when the Srinagar to Ladakh highway gets blocked for about five months. The subsidized air service is provided by the Indian Air Force under a special arrangement.

Kargil police have been instructed to streamline the security and fire fighting-related services at the Kargil Airport. Adequate arrangements were also tied up for medical and transport-related support from the administrations of Kargil and the divisional administrations of Kashmir and Jammu.

Every year the JK-SRTC provided transport support to the passengers of the Kargil Courier service whenever bulk transportation of passengers is required.

Biswas urged the Directors of Jammu and Srinagar airports to facilitate the logistic arrangements inside the terminal buildings, facilitation with basic facilities such as trolleys, wheelchairs for the differently-abled, security-check arrangements, and internal transport, etc.

Assistance to be extended by the district administration of Udhampur for assisting passengers atUdhampurAir Force base in case of landings at Udhampur was also reviewed.

Biswas said that like last year the complete booking arrangement of the service will be online. With the introduction of the online booking system last year various reforms in the management of the AN-32 service came about.