As Bigg Boss 19 inches towards its finale, tempers inside the house are exploding. With each passing day, the reality show is getting murkier and murkier, packed with unexpected twists and simmering tensions. If you've been following the episodes, or even if you haven't, several reels of Kunickaa talking about Malti's sexual preference and orientation have now taken over social media.

In the latest episode, Kunickaa Sadanand was seen chatting with Tanya Mittal in the bedroom area. It's no secret that Malti Chahar has had constant disagreements with Tanya and Farrhana Bhatt inside the house. She and Farrhana even locked horns in a fiery argument during a task.

Another clip shows Malti looking at Farrhana as she dances, while multiple videos capture Malti and Farrhana getting close and having conversations. But the clip that has truly stirred controversy is the one where Kunickaa labels Malti as a "lesbian."

In the video, Kunickaa is heard telling Tanya Mittal, "Malti madam na, I'm fully sure that she is lesbian (sic)." She then adds, "Her posture also looks like that, notice... okay."

Kunicka's remark has gone on social media.

A user claimed, "Kunicka said that she is fully sure of Malti that she is a lesbian, and then she talks about women's empowerment, degrading another woman on national TV and thinking of escaping easily !"

A user commented, "Malti was incorrect to bring up Baseer's sexuality on national television, and the topic was not even discussed on WKW, but that doesn't imply Kunika's remarks about Malti in today's episode were justified. She confidently asserts on national television that Malti is a lesbian. She might be or might not be, but that doesn't give her the right to share it on TV. I concur that Malti is excessive with Farhana and makes her uneasy with inappropriate touching. Nonetheless, it doesn't grant anyone the authority to declare someone as a lesbian on national television. I'm not fond of Malti, but what Kunika mentioned about her was definitely not appropriate. #BiggBoss19."

Another commented, 'This is really ridiculous.' Shame on you, #KunickaaSadanand Aunty... I'm not a fan of Malti, and I don't care who she is. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss think about her reputation, not only hers but also her brother's reputation. 900 Chuha kha ke aunty haj ko chali, Kunika mad woman. #BB19 #BiggBoss19."

As Salman Khan was busy with the Da-Baang tour, this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes were hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Rohit, after reprimanding Amaal and Shehbaz, made some eye-opening points to the other housemates and exposed their double standards.

However, the highlight of the episode was when he addressed the most serious issue of the week, Kunickaa Sadanand's remark about Malti's sexuality.

Rohit confronted Kunickaa for questioning Malti's sexual preference on national television. He said, "You used a word on national television about someone whose parents, friends, colleagues — everyone, is watching. The entire country is watching this show."

Rohit reminded her that, given her age and experience, she should have been far more sensitive and responsible. "You're a senior, you are mature, and you've worked with me. You should never have used that word." But instead of understanding the gravity of her comment, Kunickaa tried to defend herself.

Rohit kept telling her that she was wrong about talking about Malti Chahar's sexuality. Kunciak continued to justify her words, but Rohit shut her down instantly.

He emphasised that such statements are not only inappropriate but deeply disrespectful, both personally and in front of millions of viewers.

Later, Kunickaa was heard telling Farrhana that she had said the word lesbian very softly, assuming the mic wouldn't pick it up, but it recorded everything. Farrhana added, "Haan, uska behaviour dikhta bhi waisa hi hai, she is still looking weird."

Meanwhile, Malti confronted Kunickaa again when she tried to defend herself by claiming she had remarked upon seeing Malti invading Farrhana's personal space. Malti shouted at Kunickaa, Farrhana and others, saying the audience and the host would decide where she was wrong.

When Tanya suggested that everyone should apologise instead of dragging the matter, Malti firmly said she didn't need anyone's apology: "I don't need anyone's sorry; they are creating their own image."