The finale of Bigg Boss 19 is merely a few weeks away, and fans are shocked by the surprise mid-week evictions. Many ardent BB fans have already alleged that either Gaurav Khanna or Amaal Mallik will be the winner.

Social media is abuzz with claims that BB 19 is biased and has its favourites.

However, this is not just social media and celebs calling out Abhishek Bajaj's eviction and Mridul Tiwari's eviction, even Amaal echoed the same during his verbal altercation with Gaurav Khanna.

Shehbaz and Amaal call out BB for supporting Gaurav

As per the promo, Gaurav, a captaincy contender, had to choose himself as captain and sacrifice 30% ration (with the whole house nominated) or make Shehbaz captain and earn 100% ration. Gaurav chose himself, ending the task amid mixed reactions.

Not given any choice in the task, Shehbaz lost his cool, calling the show biased. He said, "If you want me to leave, I'll go right now! Call Gaurav the winner already."

Amaal supported him, telling the camera that Bigg Boss had been unfair this season. Shehbaaz broke down, swearing on his sister that he'd walk out if the doors were opened.

The second promo shows singer-composer Amaal Mallik and actor Gaurav Khanna clashing inside the house, and the matter heated up over nepotism.

In an attempt to defend his stance, Amaal went as far as calling his father a "failure" and describing himself as a product of "reverse nepotism."

#AmaalMallik just spoke the most underrated truth!

Gaurav Khanna proved exactly why we NEED voices like Amaal Mallik. Amaal said: "I’m a product of REVERSE NEPOTISM. I got hate & trolling just because my chacha is Anu Malik & papa is Daboo Malik… people assumed I got… https://t.co/WDLngTEiHi — Lubna Lah ? (@Lubna_Lah) November 13, 2025

Amaal also alleged that BB is biased. Furthermore, Amaal and Gaurav entered into a heated exchange on privilege and opportunity.

A casual chat between Tanya and Kunickaa turned intense when Amaal interrupted, prompting Tanya to snap, "Don't interfere." Later, Malti advised the housemates to ignore Farrhana altogether, but Gaurav disagreed, sparking a debate over how to handle her in-house behaviour.

Amaal, Farrhana, and Gaurav locked horns over game strategy and individuality. Farrhana and Amaal questioned whether Gaurav was playing a character, to which Amaal retorted that no one can act 24/7 for three months. The discussion soon turned philosophical as they reflected on the personal struggles of their lives and the authenticity one can maintain inside the house.

Daboo Malik was a failure, and I have no problem admitting it. My father failed: Amaal Malik

Amid conversations and discussions, Gaurav told Amaal, "Jahan tumhara struggle shuru hota hai, wahaan hamara aspiration hai (Our aspirations start from where your struggle ends),"

The same line that Siddhant Chaturvedi had said to Ananya Pandey during the 2019 roundtable conference.

To this, Amaal countered, "Ussi tarike se jaise ek common man khada hai Mehboob studio ke bahar, mera bhai aur mom khade rahe, koi difference nahi tha (My mom and my brother were standing outside the Mehboob studio as others do, there was no difference)."

Gaurav pointed out that Amaal's family legacy made it easier for him to meet Salman Khan, whereas someone like him might take 20 years to get the same opportunity. Amaal disagreed, insisting that every artist faces a similar kind of struggle.

Amaal countered by revealing, "My father, Daboo Mallik, failed, and I have no issue admitting that. We're a product of reverse nepotism."

He went on to share how his mother's belief carried him through hardship, recalling, "When I was nine, she told me my son would be one of India's biggest singers."

Amaal also spoke up for his brother Armaan, sharing the challenges he had faced in the industry. However, Gaurav and Malti made it clear they weren't dismissing his family's struggles; they were simply pointing out the advantage of having that initial break.

Things got more tense when Amaal responded to Malti by saying that his father had failed in life. He said, "Mere papa ko kabhi Anu Malik ka support mila he nahi, hum reverse nepotism ke product hain sir."

However, social media users slammed Amaal Mallik for disrespecting his father on national TV and calling him a failure.

An X user wrote, "Shame on #AmaalMallik Saying 'My dad is a failure, hasn't done anything' on national TV just to prove his success is heartbreaking. That must have embarrassed his father deeply. Respect and love should come first, not insults. #BB19 #BiggBoss19 #GauravKhanna"

"Shame on Amaal Mallik Amaal Mallik completely disrespected his own father on national television by saying, My father is a failure; he hasn't achieved anything in his life. Amaal Mallik didn't feel any shame while saying that, but I felt ashamed just hearing it. #BB19," wrote another.

One wrote, "Chamaal saying tumhare pita hi fail hogaye and daboo Malik is a failure omggggggg who the f talks about his father like this? @daboomalik I am sure heartbroken Chamaal is a failure himself! #BB19"

Amaal - If gk wants to know more about me he can google me!!

Even I'm a superstar in my field he might have forgotten ?



Biggboss, colors, endemol u all are cheaters?



In just one episode, he wiped everyone out effortlessly and stole the show with his facts!!#AmaalMallik pic.twitter.com/5Fzq7eq9QW — ?????? (@nidhirajput09) November 13, 2025

Another mentioned,"Amaal insulted his own father and called him a failure on national TV just to prove his point and You said pure facts it means you agreed that father is a failure. BTW #GauravKhanna owned Amaal", with another mentioning, "Calling own father a failure, Calling other persons ma a porn star, Insulting womanhood, Calling others naukars (servants), Snatching food plate and throwing it... And yes u shud feel so proud of Amaal disgusting Mallik. Walk of humiliation is what he does after the show."

All you need to know about the Mallik family

For the unversed, Amaal Mallik, son of music composer Daboo Malik and nephew of musician Anu Malik, made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Jai Ho, contributing three songs to the Salman Khan-starrer. Though the film and its music didn't make a big impact, Amaal went on to create tracks for films like Roy, Ek Paheli Leela, All Is Well, Hero, and Airlift, gradually cementing his place in the industry.