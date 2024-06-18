Siddharth Mallya is all set to get married to longtime girlfriend Jasmine. Siddharth took to social media to share the news and added that their wedding week had commenced. "Wedding week has commenced," Siddharth Mallya wrote in the post. The duo struck a loved-up pose and social media melted over the cute picture.

Who is Jasmine?

It was in October 2023 that Siddharth broke the news of his engagement with Jasmine. Both Siddharth and Jasmine seem to be Harry Potter fans and love traveling. Jasmine is reportedly a social media influencer and also a philanthropist. She backs the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights and is also an avid pet lover. Her social media page is a testament to her love for nature, travel and contributing to social causes.

Rumours of Sidharth-Deepika dating

Sidharth was once rumoured to be dating Deepika Padukdone. It was during Deepika Padukone's days as a Kingfisher girl that the two met and soon hit-it-off. The two toured countries, went to cricket matches, enjoyed IPL games together, attended family functions together. The reason behind what went wrong in their relationship remained unknown but he later called her 'inspiring' for talking about mental health.

When Siddharth called Deepika inspiring

Siddharth had himself admitted to be struggling with mental health issues and spoke about it in his book as well. Talking about Deepika Padukone's contribution in shedding light on mental health and the importance of it, the Mallya scion had said, "I think it's amazing the work that she and everybody else do in India. There are just not enough people who talk about mental health. The fact that people like her use their platforms to promote mental health is very inspiring.

"I think that the more people we can get to talk about mental health--whether it's writing books, celebs or just grassroots level or teachers talking about it in school to children or families talking about it--better for everyone," he further told a leading website. Siddharth was also linked to Anushka Sharma but had clarified that he had met her only twice and there was nothing between them at all.