Before Deepika Padukone found her life-partner in Ranveer Singh, the diva had had several heartbreaks. The beautiful and talented actress, was linked with a number of men from the glamour and the cricket world. While she did break her silence on few of those affairs, majority of them remained ignored by Deepika. One such affair was that with the Mallya scion, Siddharth Mallya.

It was during Deepika Padukone's days as a Kingfisher girl that the two met and soon hit-it-off. The two toured countries, went to cricket matches, enjoyed IPL games together, attended family functions together. However the affair was as short-lived as Siddharth's Bollywood aspirations.

The denial

On being asked about his closeness to Deepika, the young lad had told DNA, "I didn't react at all. Did I? When so much of your life is being portrayed in the open, certain things you want to keep to yourself. There were certain things we didn't want to comment about. Or else what's the point of living your life like an open book?"

The acceptance

However, it was much later that the Mallya Junior opened up about being in a relationship with Deepika. An India Today report had quoted the liquor baron's son, saying, "Yes, we were dating, and I'm still in touch with Deepika. There were also rumours about Anushka Sharma and I being in a relationship. I swear I've met her only twice, and that too, at parties that I attended with Deepika."

The equation

Even after the duo called it quits, Siddharth always had the most pleasant things to say about Deepika. In an interview with Rediff, Mallya had said, "I bumped into her recently. She is still a very close friend. I will always be there for her. I congratulated her for Cocktail. I was so happy for her being so happy. I'm so happy the film did so well, and that her performance was unanimously singled out for praise. She deserves it. She's a very hard-working girl, and I'm glad her work is finally paying off. But I haven't seen the film yet."