It has been an eventful year for Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both personally and professionally. Professionally the actress shone in films like RRR, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which turned out to be the highest-grossing film in Bollywood.

Personally, Alia got married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor, the couple welcomed their first child baby girl Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. Apart from being an actress par excellence, Alia often shares day-to-day happenings about her life on her Instagram handle.

On Wednesday, Alia shared a beautiful reel that comprised unseen pictures that did not make it to the gram (Instagram).

The pictures ranged from her vacation to unseen haldi pictures from her wedding festivities, Diwali with family where she caressed her baby bump, her wedding dress trail, and some polaroid snaps of her holidaying with ice-cream cones and pizza and much much more.

The captioned the reel as, "Pics that never made it to the gram."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's unseen moments as she wraps 2022 with priceless pictures that will surely bring a smile to your face!

Fans can't stop gushing over Alia Bhatt's reel and demanded a full set of pictures for each category.

ALIA BHATT the goofiest , cutest girl everrr ???? pic.twitter.com/425R3oxA0F — anika ?✨ (@HereforAliaBe) December 28, 2022

Professional front

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.