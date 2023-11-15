Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are currently the talk of the town in Bollywood. Tamannaah, who openly expresses her affection whenever asked about Vijay, contrasts with the Dahaad actor who tends to evade personal inquiries from the media. In an industry where marriages are a trending topic, people frequently inquire about the couple's wedding plans. Now, there's an update on their relationship and potential marriage. Read on!

A source in Telugu Cinema has revealed that the couple is seriously considering marriage. The report suggests that Tamannaah Bhatia, who hasn't signed a new project since her appearance in Bhola Shankar and the Rajinikanth song Kaavaalaa, is reportedly feeling "pressure" from her parents to tie the knot.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Perspective on Marriage

In a previous interview with India Today, Bhatia shared her thoughts on marriage. She mentioned that when she began her career 18 years ago, she had planned to get married by the age of 30 and have two children. However, her plans didn't materialize as expected. She humorously stated, "I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realized that I am just born; it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby."

Vijay Varma's Take on Relationship Attention

Addressing his fans' interest in his personal life during a previous interview with Indian Express, Vijay Varma acknowledged that the sudden attention was still new to him, and he was gradually adapting to it. While expressing gratitude for the kindness, he admitted that he wasn't initially comfortable with the attention, saying, "I am not particularly comfortable, but I am just trying to get used to it."

Work Front for Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia's last appearance was alongside Rajinikanth in the movie "Jailer," which turned out to be a blockbuster, grossing over Rs 300 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen sharing the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in "Jaane Jaan," directed by Sujoy Ghosh.