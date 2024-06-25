It seems like Cupid has struck Bollywood celebs and how? The wedding ceremonies of Sonakshi and Zaheer are all over the internet, be it mushy posts, Sonakshi's bridal entry to Zaheer showering rose petals on Sonakshi and celebs dancing their hearts out at the wedding reception of Sonakshi and Zaheer.

Amid Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding festivities, netizens spotted Huma Qureshi posing with a mystery man.

In every picture Huma has shared on social media, one can see a guy with her. As soon as the pictures went viral, rumours surfaced that Huma is seemingly dating Rachit Singh.

Who is Rachit Singh rumoured boyfriend of Huma Qureshi?

Rachit and Huma grabbed eyeballs earlier this year when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan threw a grand party at Mumbai's Torii restaurant to welcome singing sensation Ed Sheeran back to the country after 6 years. Huma was among the many attendees, also sharing pictures from the star-studded bash. Amid several star-studded clicks, there was Rachit and Huma's love-up pictures that caught everyone's eyes.

Take a look at Huma and Rachit's pictures

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, netizens believed that it was Huma and Rachit who were all set to tie the knot soon.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Rachit Singh is an acting coach and has reportedly worked with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and Saif Ali Khan in the capacity of an acting coach.

Rachit was seen in Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood's starrer web series, Karmma Calling, wherein he essayed the role of Vedant.

Though news of Huma reportedly being romantically involved with is not new.

Huma was previously dating director and screenwriter Mudassar Aziz. The duo broke off in October 2022 after dating for nearly three years.