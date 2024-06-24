Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's intimate ceremony was solemnised at Sonakshi's sprawling sea-facing, 26-floor apartment in Bandra West. The wedding was attended by friends and relatives from both sides, including her parents.

Sonakshi's parents, Poonam and Shatrughan, and her friends Saqib and Huma were also part of the civil ceremony.

First pics of Sonakhi and Zaheer as man and wife after civil ceremony

Soon after getting married, the couple took to their official Instagram and dropped love-filled signing ceremony pictures.

Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods... we are now man and wife."

The pictures show Sonakshi holding father Shatrughan's hands as she signed the papers for the civil ceremony.

Just hours after sharing the photos from their civil wedding ceremony, the couple's comment section was filled with hate and negative comments.

Amid intense trolls on their interfaith marriage, Sonakshi and Zaheer turned off the comments after announcing their marriage.

However, the pictures and videos of their wedding and reception are widely shared on paparazzi and social media accounts. The trolling on their inter-faith marriage doesn't seem to stop.

Meanwhile, when asked how he was feeling on the day of his daughter's wedding, Shatrughan had earlier told Times Now," Every father waits for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe" (may their love prevail).

Did Sonakshi convert to Islam after marrying Zaheer?

Speaking to FPJ, Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi said that actors got married as per the Special Marriage Act, of 1954. He also denied the reports of Sonakshi converting to Islam to marry Zaheer.

He said, "She is not converting and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings."