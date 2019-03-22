Looks like 2019-20 is going to be a season of weddings in Bollywood, too, after several weddings of actors in 2018 and 2017. After the strong buzz of the wedding of heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt happening sooner than later, there is now a rumour that actress Shraddha Kapoor will be getting married to boyfriend Rohan Shrestha this year.

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, the sister of actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure. Rohan Shrestha is a celebrity photographer shooting some of the biggest stars of Bollywood for magazines and portfolios. Rohan Shrestha is of Nepalese origin and is the son of famous celebrity photographer Rakesh Shrestha, who has shot over 600 films and celebrities. The senior Shrestha by his own admission built his career with the help of actress Neetu Singh (Kapoor) and knew Padmini Kolhapure well, too.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha are childhood friends and are said to have taken their relationship to the next level a year ago when Shraddha was nursing her wounds from her break-up with actor Farhan Akhtar. The 33-year-old Stree actress has been under pressure from her parents to get married now, say reports.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar swiftly moved on from Shraddha Kapoor and found love in actress-singer and hostess Shibani Dandekar. Farhan and Shibani are also slated to get married in 2019!

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have not confirmed their wedding but they showcase their love for each other on social media through mentions or heart emojis. We shall wait for an announcement!

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Prabhas in Saaho. She is also doing Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan, a film directed by Remo D'Souza. Shraddha Kapoor is no longer doing the Saina Nehwal biopic, which will star Parineeti Chopra now as the badminton superstar. But Shraddha has another film in her kitty - Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.