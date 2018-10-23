Shraddha Kapoor is currently in news for rumours of her affair with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha.

Lately, there have been rumours that Shraddha and Rohan are dating each other for the last few months. Now, the actress' latest Instagram post further ignited the buzz.

Shraddha posted a beautiful black and white picture of hers that has been clicked by none other than her rumoured boyfriend. She captioned the image as "Recent throw back @rohanshrestha" and added a love emoji to it.

Shraddha and Rohan are childhood friends but their bonding has now reportedly taken a romantic turn. However, there has not been any official confirmation on their dating rumours.

On the work front, Shraddha has a good line-up of films. She will next be seen in Prabhas starrer Saaho. After recovering from dengue, she is also set to resume shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic.

After the success of Stree, the gorgeous diva was seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which however, could not have much impact at the box office. The film made a lifetime collection of Rs37 crore at the domestic market.

Nonetheless, a lot of expectation is associated with Saaho, which is being believed to uplift Shraddha's career graph.