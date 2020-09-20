Well, 2020 isn't so bad after all! First, it was the news of Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy followed by Anushka Sharma's pregnancy news that had us cheering for the two of them. And now, in another series of good news, we have learned that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar might be willing to tie-the-knot soon. Gauahar and Zaid have made their relationship Instagram official and we had all been waiting to hear something more on this.

Zaid Darbar is the son of legendary music composer Ismail Darbar. And now, daddy Darbar seems to have put his stamp of approval on their relationship. "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him," Ismail told TOI.

The two have been sharing many mushy, cozy pictures on Instagram for a while now. Even on Eid, Gauahar shared a picture of Zaid kissing her on her forehead. Gauahar is one of the most popular faces on the small screen and quite respected too.

Prior to this, Khan was in a relationship with Kushal Tandon. The duo had hit-it-off inside the Bigg Boss house and even continued the relationship outside the house. However, it didn't last too long. Talking about the equation with him, Gauahar had said, "I have always been dignified and have known where to draw the line. It was an amazing one-and-a-half-year of relationship with him and there is no bitterness from my side."

Gauahar added, "First of all, I never mentioned his name, the media made those assumptions. If you are quoting me in connection with someone else, it's your onus and not mine. There are two golden words called 'no comments' and I use them very well. So, no comments. I wish everyone, who has been a part of my journey, well."