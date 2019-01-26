Actress Anisha Ambrose will enter the wedlock with her fiancé Guna Jakka this summer. They had got engaged in the last week of December 2018.

Guna Jakka is an Executive Director of JMR constructions, which is located in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to his profile on LinkedIn. Since he is not from the film industry, Anisha Ambrose kept her engagement a low key affair.

While she has been tight-lipped about it, her fiancé could not control his excitement as he shared the photos of the event on his Facebook page.

Anisha Ambrose's engagement was held at a posh hotel and it was attended by close friends and family members. None from the film industry was said to be invited for this event.

"The engagement was a hush-hush ceremony with only very close friends and family members of the couple in attendance. The two are expected to enter into wedlock in a couple of months' time," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Born in Visakhapatnam, Anisha Ambrose grew up in Odisha, where her family run schools. She pursued her education at St Josephs College for Women in Visakhapatnam and completed her MBA in finance at GITAM School of International Business.

She was noticed by producer Neelima Tirumalasetti when she modelled for a friend's photography page on Facebook. This was the beginning of her film career.

Neelima Tirumalasetti introduced Anisha Ambrose as an actress to Tollywood through Alias Janaki in 2013. Later, she acted in over 10 movies. Her last Telugu film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, which was directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, was hit at the box office. She currently has one project titled Vithalacharya in her kitty. It is not clear if she will continue to act or not after her marriage.