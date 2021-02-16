Gun license holders in India rejoice! The wait is almost over to get your hands on Webley & Scott's revolver manufactured in India. The renowned British firearm manufacturer, after a long anticipation, has launched its MK-IV revolver, which was manufactured in collaboration with Sial Manufacturers Pvt Ltd in Hardoi, UP.

Webley & Scott entered India, set up its first manufacturing unit in Sandila, around 55 kms west of Lucknow, after signing a pact with Sial Manufacturers a year ago. Through this partnership, the British firearm maker is giving a new lease of life to its small arms after 35 years.

Planning to buy one? Details here

The Webley & Scott's MK-IV revolver will be available through 15 gun houses across India. The price of the revolver has been fixed at Rs 1.38 lakh + GST, which comes up to Rs 1.75 lakh. The 0.38 calibre MK-IV will weigh 670 grams, its barrel length is 76.2mm and has up to 60 metre firing range. The revolver will also have "Make in India" and "Webley & Scott" engraved.

The bookings for the revolver have already begun in India and deliveries are to commence within two months.