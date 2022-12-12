The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Karnataka, including Bengaluru till December 16 even as the state capital on Monday woke up to a cloudy morning with drizzle.

Though Cyclone 'Mandous' has weakened in the neighbouring states, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts. Heavy rainfall was predicted in these districts and authorities have taken precautionary measures here to avoid any damages.

Average rainfall was predicted in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, north Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag and Ballary.

The south districts of Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar, Bengaluru Rural are also likely to be affected by rainfall. The rain will also be lashed in central districts of Chitradurga and Davanagere.

The incessant rainfall has farmers worried as they fear loss of crops.

The authorities have declared holiday for schools on Monday in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts in the backdrop of heavy and continuous rain. Meanwhile, many children were falling sick due to the cold and rainy weather in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from IANS)