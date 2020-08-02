During this time of the novel coronavirus pandemic, most countries in the world are following safety measures to contain the spread of the virus. However, some Americans have been of the opinion that compulsory wearing a mask is a violation of their personal freedom.

The Republicans have been following the footsteps of United States President Donald Trump who had said that it did not seem right to wear a mask. More than 3.5 million people in the US were infected with the virus on Thursday and recorded atleast 137,000 deaths in a day.

In its guidelines, Who has said that wearing a face mask is essential to stop the spread of the virus when you step out in public. It had previously encouraged people to wear masks only by those who have already caught infection and those who are taking care of them.

And while many Americans refuse to wear a mask, Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta airlines, recently announced that those who will board the plane not wearing a mask, the airlines will make sure those people don't fly Delta in the future.

Keeping up to their new guidelines and instructions, the July 23 flight deboarded two passengers who refused to wear a mask while flying.

"Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate following two customers who were non-compliant with crew instructions. After a short delay, the aircraft departed to Atlanta," Delta said in a statement.

Twitter lauds Delta

Delta's strict enforcement on using masks while boading a flight received massive support from millions of Americans who have been showering words of praise over the airlines swift action.

"Just when I thought I couldn't love @Delta any more..They are leading the way in safe air travel & as the CEO said: "If you board the plane & you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don't fly Delta into the future." #WearAMask or use the exits behind you," one Twitter user lauded Delta.

Another Twitter user said, "Cool ending to this interview. If passengers insist that they have a medical reason that they cannot wear a mask on a @Delta flight, the crew will call @STATMDAirline to consult an emergency medicine doc to confirm it! Public health needs to be affirmed all the way to the CEO."

And most of the Americans followed the suit.

Now that we all know what will happen if you board a Delta flight without wearing a mask. And if you still don't, then forget Delta, people will do the honours to kick you out.