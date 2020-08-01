US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 31) said that his administration is weighing action against popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok as American authorities have raised national-security and censorship concerns and that the service could be used by Chinese intelligence.

While speaking to the media on Air Force One regarding the same, the US President said: "We are looking at TikTok."

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we're banning them from the United States. We may be doing some other things. There a couple of options, but a lot of things are happening. So we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters.

Donald Trump's remarks came after published reports that the administration is planning to order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok. Other reports were also doing the rounds that software giant Microsoft is in talks to buy the app.

Won't comment on rumours: Tiktok

Meanwhile, TikTok also issued a statement Friday stating that, "While we do not comment on rumours or speculation, we are confident in the long-term success of TikTok."

Several countries are taking action against TikTok. India, this month banned dozens of Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing security concerns, amid tensions between India and China.

