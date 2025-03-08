International Women's Day, observed every year on March 8, honors the cultural, political, and socio-economic contributions of women worldwide. What began in the early 1900s has grown into a global movement championing women's rights, workplace equality, and societal progress. The theme for IWD 2025, 'Accelerate Action,' highlights the pressing need to dismantle systemic barriers that continue to hinder women's empowerment. It calls for bold, decisive efforts to challenge deep-rooted biases and build a world where women have equal opportunities, respect, and the freedom to thrive every day, not just on a designated occasion.

Every year, on March 8th, the world celebrates International Women's Day, showering women with appreciation, admiration, and respect. Yet, once the day ends, society often returns to its old ways where women's rights, voices, and ambitions are sidelined.

The real question is: Why should respect for women be confined to just one day?

The care, concern, and recognition women receive on this occasion should not be symbolic gestures but a reflection of how they are treated every day. Women deserve equal respect, security, and opportunities every single day, not just on a designated date.

Despite living in a so-called "modern era," gender inequality remains a harsh reality. Across the world, and particularly in India, women continue to struggle against deep-rooted patriarchy, discrimination, and gender-based violence. Even in the 21st century, many societies still consider women inferior to men.

Women in India also face gender-based violence and discrimination. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 4,28,278 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2022, in average of one crime against a woman every 74 seconds. These crimes include domestic violence, sexual harassment, dowry-related deaths, and honor killings.

One of the most alarming forms of violence is honor killings, where women are pushed to extreme steps by their own families for choosing their partners or making decisions that challenge societal norms. In 2022 alone, over 90 cases of honor killings were reported, although experts believe the actual numbers are much higher due to underreporting.

Beyond violence, women face economic and professional discrimination. India ranks 135th out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 by the World Economic Forum, highlighting the country's poor performance in gender equality across education, economic participation, and political representation. Women make up nearly 50% of India's population, yet their participation in the workforce stands at just 25%, one of the lowest in the world. The gender pay gap remains significant, with women earning less than men for the same work.

The core issue lies in a deeply entrenched patriarchal mindset that dictates gender roles, imposes societal expectations, and limits women's choices. In many families, sons are seen as assets while daughters are viewed as liabilities. Parents often invest more in their sons' education and career while pressuring daughters into early marriage.

From a young age, girls are taught to prioritize family honor over personal ambitions. Their dreams of becoming doctors, journalists, scientists, or entrepreneurs are often dismissed in favor of traditional roles as wives and mothers. If a woman dares to challenge these norms, she is labeled as "rebellious" or "disrespectful."

Many women also face emotional and psychological abuse within their families. The lack of parental support often leads to depression, anxiety, and in extreme cases, suicide. India accounts for 36% of global female suicides, according to The Lancet. The emotional distress caused by societal and familial pressure often forces women to take drastic steps, and yet, their struggles remain overlooked.

A woman's life is a continuous battle against societal expectations. From childhood to adulthood, she navigates through relentless struggles working twice as hard to prove her worth, enduring workplace discrimination, and sacrificing personal happiness to meet family expectations.

Parents must ask themselves, Have they ever truly considered what their daughters want? Have they ever trusted their daughters' decisions or given them an opportunity to prove themselves? Regret often comes too late when a girl, burdened by emotional distress, takes an extreme step.

Instead of acknowledging their own shortcomings, families often blame her character. Girls today are intelligent, determined, and capable of navigating struggles independently. All they need is a little trust and encouragement from their families. Families that lose their daughters due to their own lack of understanding are truly unfortunate. Every girl has the right to be trusted and to be given the freedom to prove herself. Why is it still believed that a boy can achieve his dreams simply because "he is a boy?"

In this modern era, it is imperative for families to support their daughters, trust them, and give them the space to grow. By restricting them, their inner strength, confidence, and trust in their families are shattered. It is unjust to rob a girl of her right to happiness and self-fulfillment. The mental burden she carries is overwhelming. Why is being a girl in this society still so difficult?

Marriage, which is often seen as a "new beginning" for women, is another stage where they are expected to adapt, adjust, and sacrifice. A woman leaves behind her family, her home, and everything familiar to start a new life with a man she barely knows. She works tirelessly to build relationships with her in-laws, ensuring her husband's happiness while often ignoring her own.

From mood swings to hormonal changes, from pregnancy to childbirth, and from career struggles to financial dependency, a woman's journey is filled with constant challenges. Yet, despite playing multiple roles flawlessly, she is still not given the basic respect and dignity she rightfully deserves.

A nation where women do not feel safe and respected cannot be considered a truly progressive nation. Educating girls should not be a privilege; it should be a fundamental right. Studies show that a 10% increase in female education leads to a 3% increase in a country's GDP (World Bank). Yet, millions of girls in India drop out of school due to societal pressures, early marriage, or financial constraints.

The government must strictly implement policies ensuring free and quality education for girls, particularly in rural areas. Families must also stop prioritizing their sons' education over their daughters' and provide equal learning opportunities.

Women's financial independence is critical for breaking the cycle of dependency and abuse. Currently, only 14% of India's businesses are run by women, and most female workers are trapped in low-paying, unorganized sectors.

Governments and corporations must implement policies that ensure equal pay, workplace safety, and leadership opportunities for women. More women-led entrepreneurship programs should be launched, providing financial assistance and mentorship.

Respect for women should not be conditional. Boys must be taught from an early age that women deserve respect not because they are someone's daughter, sister, or mother, but because they are human beings.

Schools should introduce gender sensitization programs that teach young men about gender equality, consent, and women's rights. By instilling these values early, we can shape a generation that respects and uplifts women rather than suppressing them.

Although India has laws protecting women, implementation remains weak. Only 30% of rape cases result in conviction, and domestic violence remains largely underreported. The government must strengthen law enforcement mechanisms, fast-track gender violence cases, and ensure strict punishment for offenders.

Additionally, women must be educated about their rights, from workplace protections to laws against domestic abuse and dowry. Awareness campaigns should be run in schools, offices, and communities to empower women with the knowledge of how to protect themselves legally.

If advocating for a woman's right to choose her own path is labeled as feminism, then so be it. Women should never have to choose between their dreams and their families. They deserve the freedom to spread their wings, chase their ambitions, and shape their futures without restrictions.

Families must trust their daughters before it's too late. Society must shed its outdated biases and realize that empowering women is not just about equality, it is about justice.

A nation where women are not safe, respected, and empowered can never be truly progressive. The time for empty words is over. It's time to take action, change mindsets, and on this Women's day let's create a world where women truly have it all.