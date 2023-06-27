Salman Khan has been receiving threats from Canadian gangster Goldy Brar. The actor has got high-end security and is often snapped with an army of bodyguards. After Salman Khan Honey Singh has also got death threats from him.

According to reports, Goldy Brar has fled Canada. The statements come as Salman Khan received several threatening calls and letters in the last few months following which the Mumbai Police stepped up the security outside Salman's house.

"We will kill him, we will definitely kill him Salman Khan": Goldy Brar

In an explosive interview with India Today, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar said they will definitely kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan unless he apologises for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi by killing the blackbuck in 1998.

Goldy Brar said he killed singer Sidhu Mossewala and will definitely kill Salman Khan. He said," We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful"

"As we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know," Goldy Brar said.

Goldy Brar confessed that he killed Sidhu Moosewala and said he needed to be taught a lesson as he became very arrogant. "Sidhu Moosewala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and monetary power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one," Goldy Brar said.

Salman Khan on receiving a threat call.

Salman Khan said, "I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days."

For the unversed, Blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.