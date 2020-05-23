In a desperate bid to leave home, around 4,000 migrant workers from Manipur gathered at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday morning, May 23 for registration to return.

Pictures and videos of migrant workers standing under the scorching sun, near Palace Grounds surfaced social media showing queues stretching for kilometres as they waited to register to return to their native.

Several videos showed people queuing to register at the earliest and the Police was seen controlling the crowd. Karnataka minister K Sudhakar said, "I talked to them, they are worried and want to go back to Manipur but I hope they will return to Bengaluru as this is their second home," he said.

As Lockdown 4.0 brought ease of restrictions across the country, India crossed the 1.25 lakh mark coronavirus cases with the total number rising to 1,25,101, the Union Health Ministry data revealed on Saturday.

Of the total cases, 69,597 are active, 51,783 have recovered while 3,720 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

