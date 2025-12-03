Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in Coimbatore. The actor surprised her fans by sharing her wedding photos with Raj. Needless to say, Samantha was met with online hate and trolling, many alleging her of playing the victim card by sharing about her battle with autoimmune diseases, myositis, and depression.

Many even noticed that she was engaged earlier this year, as fans dug out photos from February and January 2025 wherein she is seen flaunting her exquisite diamond ring. Amid backlash and heavy trolling, Samantha was welcomed warmly by Raj's family.

Raj's sister, Sheetal, welcomes Samantha and shares family portrait

On Tuesday, Raj's sister Sheetal penned a welcome note, along with the first family portrait featuring the newly married couple.

In her post, Sheetal wrote, "While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today... soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time, I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain... but tears of gratitude..."

Sheetal continued, "Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of 'gentle alignment' in Raj and Samantha's journey. As a family, we feel so proud of how they are walking forward... with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention."

Talking about the couple, Sheetal wrote, "And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way."

She added, "Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don't just happen... they arrive with peace. As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right.."

Expressing her gratitude, Samantha wrote in the comment section, "(face holding back tears and heart emoji) Love you."

Two days after the wedding, family members and close friends of the couple, who were a part of the celebrations, posted unseen dreamy photos of Samantha and Raj as husband and wife from their sacred and secret wedding. In one of the photos, Samantha and Raj hold hands tightly after the ceremony.

Several other photos show Samantha smiling and blushing. Some of her solo portraits and candid shots show her in a red saree, exuding dreamy newlywed vibes.

Take a look:

Controversy erupts: Raj hasn't divorced his first wife, Shhyamali De

On Monday evening (December 1), Raj's ex-wife Shhyamali De's friend Bhavna Tapadia made a shocking claim on social media. According to her bio, Bhavna, who is also a writer for Kaun Banega Crorepati, wrote on Instagram, "To all those who are asking me... last time I checked she was still married and the last time was NOW."

Earlier this year, Bhavna also shared adorable pictures with Shhyamali while wishing her on her birthday.

Raj and Shhyamali tied the knot in 2015 and separated in 2023, although they never announced the split officially.

Samantha and Raj have known each other since 2021, when The Family Man 2 was released. Samantha played a key role in the show. Working closely together reportedly strengthened their bond, which soon blossomed into a relationship. Their professional collaborations have extended beyond The Family Man 2. They have also worked together in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) and the soon-to-be-released Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 and got separated in 2021.