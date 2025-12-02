It's rightly said, keep it private until it's permanent, and nazar is real. Pan-India star and one of the richest actors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, surprised fans and celebs when she dropped her wedding photos on Monday. The actor secretly got married to her longtime beau, Family Man series director and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, at the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on December 1, 2025.

It's the second marriage for both Raj and Samantha. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, who worked as an assistant director on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti and Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. Samantha was married to Naga.

However, when Samantha dropped her gorgeous and surreal wedding photos, netizens and social media congratulated her and welcomed her decision with open arms.

However, when Naga married Sobhita on December 4, 2025, both of them were brutally bashed. It was the first celeb wedding where the couple received more curses than blessings.

And now, many social media users have pointed out that within a year of Naga and Sobhita marrying, Samantha too married Raj, and Raj's ex-wife has been sharing critical posts on social media. With this, many alleged that Samantha is a home-wrecker and was in a relationship with Raj earlier.

Netizens have now asked people to apologise to Sobhita and Naga for the online hate they received.

Did Samantha cheat on Naga Chaitanya? Reddit digs out proofs

Several Reddit posts claim that Sam is the reason why Raj broke up with his ex-wife, Shhyamali De. Many have also stated that Naga got to know about his ex-wife, Samantha's affair, and hence the divorce.

1. Jun 4, 2021 — Family Man S2 Aired



2. Oct 2021 — Chay & Sam Divorce



3. 2022 — Raj divorce



4. Dec 1, 2025 — Samantha finally married raj?



What a Planning, what a vision?? @Samanthaprabhu2 (Mahanati) #Nagachaitanya #Samantha https://t.co/SIM3N9PEDW pic.twitter.com/JSltYIF7D9 — NC24 ?⛏️? ?❤️‍? (@ThandelRaju) December 1, 2025

the irony of her playing victim while running PR about shobhita being a homewrecker....what a b!tch! https://t.co/uIgGwzLYLi — fiza (@relatewithfiza_) December 1, 2025

NO ONE EXACTLY KNOWS WHY SAMANTHA & NAGA CHAITANYA GOT DIVORCED...BUT...



▪️When a divorced woman remarries, she is congratulated for "moving on"



▪️When a divorced man remarries, he is immediately labeled to be a "cheater" @voiceformenind #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #RajDK… pic.twitter.com/6d8uDcRYeF — Arnaz Hathiram Jain (@ArnazHathiram) December 1, 2025

Why everyone are silent now?? This home wrecker caused damage to another woman and kids. This cheater fans abused chay just to cover this cheater sam mistakes. Characterless b!tch @Samanthaprabhu2 https://t.co/hkECPJa9sc — Chatrapathi (@Rebel_Kartheek) December 1, 2025

However, all these claims are unverified and only circulating on social media.

Relationship timeline of Raj–Samantha–Naga



Samantha Ruth Prabhu was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until their separation in 2021.

Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De between 2015 and 2022.

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita on December 2, 2024, while Samantha married Raj on December 1, 2025.

Both of them were happily married and life was good, but then he cheated on her. Sam was equally involved in breaking the home, yet plays the victim card while being a hypocrite ? https://t.co/3W721LbGIV pic.twitter.com/qWVASZ8bk3 — ᐯᗩᖇᑎIKᗩ ᖇEᗪᗪY? (@VarnikaReddy07) December 1, 2025

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru have reportedly been dating since 2022. Hush-hush rumours were doing the rounds when they collaborated on consecutive projects. However, in early 2025, a picture of the two seemingly holding hands at a party attended by friends emerged on social media. The photo went viral, with a large section of people speculating about their relationship.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed netizens stalked Samantha's IG feed and found that she still has her wedding photos with Naga.

The cheater @Samanthaprabhu2 had affair with raj. Chay got to know about her affairs and divorced. But she played victim card multiple pr articles cried in shows for sympathy made her friends to abuse chay. Now shamelessly married and getting appreciation from so called feminists https://t.co/ajLeE7D4uu pic.twitter.com/IcEQ4nUdR0 — Chatrapathi (@Rebel_Kartheek) December 1, 2025

Just a few hours after Samantha and Raj's wedding, Naga Chaitanya took to his Instagram and shared a post that has now gone viral. He celebrated the second anniversary of his OTT debut series, Dhootha, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 1, 2023. Along with sharing his photo from the horror mystery thriller show.

Naga wrote, "Dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot...people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen."

Created and directed by Vikram Kumar, Dhootha also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Anish Kuruvilla, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Pasupathy in the leading roles. The Telugu-language show, also available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubbed versions, was renewed for the second season in June 2024.