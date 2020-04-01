Radhika Apte is currently in self-isolation with her husband Benedict Taylor in United Kingdom. She had opened up about her travel experience from India to UK and now she has spoken about the troubles faced by daily wage workers during coronavirus lockdown.

"It's the daily wage and salaried workers we need to worry about currently. We are still in a far better condition, we are all in a business where most people have savings. It's the most of the Indian population we need to worry about," Radhika Apte said in an interview.

She further added, "A lot of people, daily wage workers are losing their jobs. There's only one message I want to give to people: donate, this is the time. It's really not a lot that needs to be donated, there are so many platforms. Also, please don't hoard food, there's no shortage. It's damaging for others."

The actress is urging people to donate and help out the ones in need during these perilous times. She also says not to practice hoarding as there are no shortages and it could mean less food for other homes.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will be enchanting her viewers next in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.