Despite nationwide lockdown and curfew, Radhika Apte travelled to London. The actor after landing in London made a visit to a hospital where she is currently quarantining with her musician husband Benedict Taylor.

The actress shared a masked picture of her on her social media and reassured everyone that she was there just for a routine checkup, and the visit wasn't Covid-19 related. Her post read: "Hospital visit! Not for COVID - 19." She accompanied her posts with the hashtags #Nothingtoworry, #alliswell and #safeandquarantined." To which Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma commented on her post: "OMG. Take care dear... God bless you."

"Take care," wrote several fans in the comments section. "Stay safe," wrote another. Even though the real reason for her visit remains unknown at the moment, Radhika Apte clarified that it wasn't for coronavirus.

Upon reaching home safe she thanked her fans and well-wishers "For all the many messages I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity - I'm back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That's all for now! Thank you for all messages,"

Furthermore, she added a note in her post that read as Ps. BA flight was full! (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet. #obvs #sillyme #goodtiming #travelinthetimeofcorona.

Radhika Apte has famously starred in Netflix shows and films like Sacred Games, Lust Stories and Ghoul. She also featured in PadMan, AndhaDhun, and Michael Winterbottom's The Wedding Guest. She also featured in Marathi plays such as Tu, Purnaviram and Matra Ratra, Samuel Beckett's That Time and Bombay Black in English and Kanyadaan in Hindi.