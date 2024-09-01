Bollywood's power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently embraced parenthood. The couple were co-stars and met on the sets of Fukrey, they then started dating and got married in 2020.

Richa and Ali never shy away from professing their love and often take to social media and share cute and candid anecdotes from their marriage. As the couple have embarked on a new journey, they keep updating their fans about their day.

On Saturday, Richa shared a nostalgic post reflecting on their then-and-now relationship. The reel was a montage of how they started their relationship and it ended with Ali carrying his daughter in his arms.

Richa captioned the post, "From 'let's touch his elbow with my elbow for this photo op' to the baby resting its head on the same elbow, we have come a long way. As you can see, literally our hands are full, so not being able to post often. K thanks bye!"

After dating for nearly eight years, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal married during the lockdown in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act. The couple celebrated their union with haldi and sangeet ceremonies in Delhi and a reception in Mumbai in 2022. They welcomed their baby girl on July 16 this year. Announcing the good news in a statement they said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl!"

Sharing the first glimpse of their baby girl on Instagram, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wrote, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We've been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings."

Work Front

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Ali Fazal, Ali was seen in Mirzapur 3.