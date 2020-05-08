Twitter has harboured many great personalities and leaders over time, but it has also allowed people to hide their identities while they express their opinions freely. The latter is subject to a lot of criticism as it gives a free pass for people to troll and harasses other users on the micro-blogging platform. But some accounts are hiding the identity of their handler just to keep the followers engaged in some humour and we are totally okay with that.

One such account, which at least 6.1 million of us would agree, is @TheTweetOfGod. While you might like, retweet and share satirical God's tweets, have you ever wondered who's actually behind those brilliant, witty posts that are sure to tickle the funny bone in all of us. If you have then you are in luck.

Who is the "God" behind @TheTweetOfGod?

It's not a big secret, but many of you who didn't know the real identity of the "God" behind @TheTweetOfGod Twitter handle, it's David Javerbaum. Most of you might know him from his work for "The Late Late Show with James Corden", where he's the writer. He previously worked as an executive producer and head writer of "The Daily Show" and has authored books like "America: The Book and Earth: The Book. Moreover, Javerbaum's official Twitter handle confirms he is the handler for the infamous God's Twitter handle.

In one of the interviews, Javerbaum had revealed how "@TheTweetOfGod" came into being. It was actually supposed to be a publicity stunt for a book he was working on: "Memoirs by God". The run-up to the big book launch got so popular that people thought the book was a spin-off of the Twitter account.

Well, now you know who's behind all those anti-political jokes centred around world leaders like Donald Trump and giving every current affair a humourous spin. If you do not follow God's Twitter account, you should give yourself a laugh as you scroll through your tense timeline on Twitter. Check out a few tweets from the handle: