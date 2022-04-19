Asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir government is capable to eradicate the ecosystem of terrorism from its roots, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said his administration in the valley is committed to establishing sustainable peace in the Union Territory.

"Instead of following the past practice of buying peace, we will establish peace by eradicating terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir", he said during an interaction with media persons at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor said the security forces have gained the upper hand in countering terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and are working to destroy the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

When asked about fear psychosis among residents of Kashmir after the recent spurt in the selective killings in the Valley by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, he said that the intention of the J&K administration was very clear not to buy peace but establish it.

"The era has gone when peace was being bought in Jammu and Kashmir. We will establish it. We want to destroy the ecosystem of terrorism from its roots," he added.

Destroying terror ecosystem will take some time

While reiterating the commitment of his government to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir by smashing terror networks, the Lieutenant Governor said that it may take time but the government will destroy the terror ecosystem.

"The security forces have gained the upper hand over terrorists. Our security forces have been able to break terrorists' backbone", he said.

Terrorists attacking soft targets due to frustration

Observing that security forces have successfully eliminated self-styled top commanders of terror outfits, Sinha said that recent killings of soft targets were acts of frustration. He, however, asserted that security forces are on the alert to frustrate the evil designs of terrorists included in attacking soft targets. He cautioned that incidents of attacking soft targets are likely to occur in the coming days also.

As security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in different parts of Kashmir Valley, terrorists have been indulging in selective killings of unarmed cops and non-locals to create a fear psychosis among people.

On Monday, terrorists attacked two personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. One RPF man lost his life in the terror attack while the condition of another is stated to be very critical.

The cops of railway police of Kakapora Railway station were at a tea stall outside the railway station when they were attacked by terrorists. Both the cops were having tea when they were attacked by terrorists.