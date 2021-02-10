In a major announcement on Wednesday, JD(S) leader and former Indian Prime Minister HD Devegowda said his party won't contest in upcoming by-elections in Karnataka. The statement further said his party won't contest for Belgaum Lok Sabha segment, and Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats due to financial constraints.

"JD(S) will not field its candidates for bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats. We don't have money to fight these elections," Gowda was quoted as saying to reporters.

Devegowda further added that he will dedicate himself towards organising the party for 2023 assembly elections."I will put all my efforts to save and build the regional party, with the support of leaders and workers," he said.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the by-poll schedule. BJP and Congress have reportedly started shortlisting their candidates for the upcoming by-polls in the southern state.

JD(S) and anti-cow slaughter bill

Amid protests by the Congress legislators, the ruling BJP in the Karnataka legislative council on Monday passed the contentious anti-cow slaughter Bill, just a day before the council chairman elections where senior MLC Basavaraj Horatti is contesting as the BJP-JD(S) coalition candidate. The bill was passed with minimal protest from the JD(S) party.

The next day JD(S) won BJP's confidence for the post of chairman of K'taka Legislative Council. Seven-time Janata Dal (S) MLC, Basavaraj Horatti, who had entered the fray as the ruling BJP supported candidate for the post of the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, was declared 'elected unanimously' on Tuesday. Horatti was declared 'unanimously' elected as the opposition Congress did not propose the name of its candidate Naseer Ahmed during the election process.