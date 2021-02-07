The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for by-polls in five municipal wards in the national capital scheduled for February 28. The BJP list of candidates for municipal by-polls in Delhi also include a Muslim candidate Mohd Nazir Ansari.

The BJP has fielded Ram Kanojia from Kalyanpuri ward, Om Prakash Gugarwal from Trilokpuri, Mohd Nazir Ansari from Chauhan Bangar, Rakesh Goel from Rohini C and Surbhi Jaju from Shalimar Bagh North.

Of these five seats, four fell vacant after the AAP councillors won assembly polls in February last year. The Shalimar Bagh seat has been vacant since the death of BJP's Renu Jaju last year. By-polls have been delayed due to pandemic.

Delhi's municipal by-polls

BJP candidate from Chauhan Bangar, Ansari has been associated with the party for over two decades. He was chief of party's Minority Morcha of North East district of Delhi.

Surbhi Jaju, daughter-in-law of deceased councillor Renu Jaju, is active in local politics.

Goel is block president and unsuccessfully contested 2017 municipal polls in the city while Gugarwal was former block president and Kanojia was a party worker for a long time.

In the last Delhi civic polls held in 2017, the BJP had won 181 seats, the AAP was at second position with 49 seats, while the Congress had secured 31 seats. The elections for 272 seats in three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will take place in 2022. The BJP ruling is ruling the municipal corporations since 2007.

(With inputs from IANS)