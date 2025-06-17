Commenting on the interim stay granted by the Karnataka High Court regarding the re-tendering process for solid waste management, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also serves as Bengaluru Development Minister, stated on Tuesday, "We don't fear the garbage mafia. They can't blackmail our government."

When asked about the High Court's interim stay, he elaborated, "How can the city not be cleaned? I will review this verdict. Previously, there were 89 tenders, and all of them formed their own group. This is a mafia. They think they can mislead us. We will make the court understand this."

He added, "Whenever we try to undertake any work, some groups resort to intimidation tactics like filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) and obtaining stay orders. All this will not happen under this government. The old players will be removed, and new ones will be given an opportunity."

"I will check the High Court's order in this regard. I won't pass any comments on the court itself. Earlier, a group came together and formed a cartel. They think they can stop the government. It is a big mafia, and we will convince the court in this regard," Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

He reiterated, "Whatever work we want to take up, they are approaching the court, filing PILs, and obtaining stays. If they think they can blackmail this government, it is not going to happen."

A Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday has issued an interim stay on the order by Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, a government-owned company responsible for executing solid waste management (SWM) projects.

The agency had claimed that through re-tendering, it would ensure scientific garbage disposal in more than 33 wards of Bengaluru city. The petitioners, however, claimed that the order for re-tendering is entirely against the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999. The matter is scheduled to come before the court on June 19.

According to sources, Bengaluru is grappling with a significant garbage problem, generating around 5,000 to 5,757 tonnes of waste daily, with a substantial portion going to landfills.

The city faces challenges in waste management due to rapid population growth and inadequate infrastructure, leading to public outcry and health concerns.

In March, the waste management crisis surfaced in Bengaluru city after dumping at the Mittaganahalli quarry near Kannur was halted. This led to piles of uncollected waste accumulating on streets, emitting a foul smell and raising fears of an epidemic.

The issue was raised in the Assembly, and Dy CM Shivakumar stated on the floor of the House that Bengaluru MLAs from all parties were blackmailing him over garbage contracts.

(With inputs from IANS)