Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been agreeing rave reviews from fans as well as critics. Recently, during the successful press conference of the film, the makers dropped the wedding number Kudmayi from the film, which was well received by amazing reviews from the fans, being a wedding song as well as the last song in the film, the song is picturised on a grand scale with both Alia and Ranveer looking breathtakingly beautiful.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's photoshoot from the film

And now Manish Malhotra has shared new stills from their 'wedding photo shoot'. Both Ranveer and Alia are looking regal as bride and groom from the stills.

Sharing the stills on Instagram, Manish Malhotra wrote, "The stunning two defining modern-day Regal wedding looks @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh in our bridal couture .. timeless, crafted with classic glamour."

While Alia is seen in a golden lehenga and has a mehndi from her own real wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, it was darkened by the mehendi artist for the wedding sequence. However, Ranveer in the movie was seen in a cream-hued sherwani.

Netizens react

Soon after he shared the pictures, fans as well as celebrities were seen going gaga over them. While a section of fans was of a different view.

A user wrote, "This one is more radiation and better than her actual wedding."

Meanwhile, Veena Nagda's mehndi artist said that Alia's mehndi in the film was done on her wrist and just her real mehndi wasn't repeated.

She wrote, "We wanted to clear out the air about Alia Bhatt's mehendi in the movie Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahaani.

1. You can clearly see her wrist is empty in the last photo which is after her wedding. For the movie we did the entire wrist design

2. We also made changes to the design on her fingers. Few other changes were made to overall design.

3. Not at all taking away any credits from the previous designer. We mentioned that we applied mehendi on the set of the movie.

So we request people to be mindful before they comment. Movies work in a different manner. Hope you understand that. If you need more details, please feel free to message us

Thank you and we really appreciate your support!"

What did Karan Johar say?

Karan Johar said, "Those who have seen must have seen that the wedding of Rocky and Rani 'takes place at the end of the film. There is a story behind it. We shot the wedding sequence of Alia and Ranveer Singh in the movie just after four days of Alia and Ranbir's marriage. Alia got married two times in the same week, one real and the other the reel one. So, Alia's mehendi was from her real marriage and we just darken it a little bit."

He also revealed that the song had to be edited out in order to keep the film length in check. "We shot this song in Jaisalmer. But when the issue of length started everyone said it must not cross the limit. Then have to edit out this song and it broke my heart," he added.