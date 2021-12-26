Salman Khan was bit by a snake in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The actor was bitten on his hand by a snake while he was at his Panvel farmhouse. The snake however was nonvenomous. Salman was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he was administered an anti-venom dose. After being kept under observation for a brief period, he was discharged.

Salim Khan opens up

Now, Salim Khan has opened up about the whole matter. The entire Khan-daan was worried but it came as a relief to know that the snake was nonvenomous. "We were definitely worried when it happened and Salman rushed to the nearest medical centre to get an injection that is needed in such cases. Thankfully it turned out that the snake was not poisonous," Salim Khan told TOI.

Salim further revealed what happened after he was discharged from the hospital. "Well, he returned to the farmhouse and went to sleep for a few hours. As we speak, he is fine. There's nothing to worry- but yes, there was a scare."

What happened after the snake bite?

Salim Khan also revealed that the staff at the farmhouse often gets bitten by snake from nearby jungle areas but are majorly non poisonous. Talking about the time Salman got bitten, Salim Khan further revealed that the staff came racing and caught the reptile in question. "But I have always told them not to kill the non-poisonous snakes. So after we got to know that the one which had bitten Salman was not carrying any poison, we released the snake back into the jungle area, a little away but at a safe distance from our farmhouse," he further added.