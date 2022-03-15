General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that the security situation in areas of the Northern Command that guards the borders with China and Pakistan continues to remain volatile. He asserted that the Army is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges.

He was speaking at the Investiture Ceremony at Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir where he presented gallantry awards as well as distinguished service awards to the gallant officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and other ranks.

"We are the only command in active operations facing adversaries from both the Northern and Western front, in addition to the internal security threats", he said.

Progressive improvement in the security situation in J&K

The Army Commander also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice while facing adverse situations.

The Army Commander also brought out that the 'Whole of Nation Approach' has led to progressive improvement in the security situation in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. He further added that Northern Command is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges.

"We are committed to defend India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe in a constructive dialogue through both military and diplomatic means to resolve the border issues", he said.

"Restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavor", he said.

92 gallantry awards presented

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi presented gallantry awards as well as distinguished service awards. Ninety-two gallantry awards were presented to those who showed exemplary courage under extreme circumstances and twenty-five distinguished service awards were presented for selfless service to the nation.

Out of the above gallantry awards, nineteen of them were awarded posthumously to the next of kin of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA, Northern Command interacted with the next of kin and presented them with a token of appreciation for the sacrifices.

The moment of Sacrifice, Pride & Glory is the dream of every Soldier.

Investiture Ceremony is the occasion for sharing these moments with the #Nation.#IndianArmy salutes the Gallant Heroes for displaying unassailable resolve & exceptional dedication to duty. @adgpi@MoDGoIGA pic.twitter.com/L1fJPooQv3 — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) March 15, 2022