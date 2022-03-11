An army chopper reported crashed in Gujran Nallah at Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday afternoon.

Initial reports said that an army chopper crashed in the Gujran Nallah area in Gurez valley following which a rescue operation has been immediately launched.

Quoting some sources, a local news agency reported that the fate of the pilot and co-pilot was being ascertained. It is believed that the pilot and co-pilot ejected safely but there was no word from officials yet.

Reports said that it was an aviation chopper of the Army which crashed in Gurez of Bandipora in North Kashmir. A rescue party is rushing to the spot.

Quoting Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez, the news agency said that the communication with the army chopper has been lost. "We are ascertaining the details,", the SDM said.

Reports said that after getting information about the incident, a team of local police was also rushed to the spot along with officers of the civil administration.