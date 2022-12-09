Buoyed over the historic victory of the party in the Gujarat polls, national general secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of J&K BJP, said that Union Government is committed to conducting assembly elections in the Union Territory as early as possible.

"BJP is not hesitating to participate in the electoral battle in J&K. We are ready for elections anytime", Chugh told media persons after attending the meeting of the office bearers at Jammu.

BJP's national general secretary pointed out that after the completion of the delimitation exercise, the process of revising the electoral roll has been finished. "All these exercises are aimed at holding assembly elections in J&K", he said and hoped that elections will be held soon.

"The BJP-led Union Government is committed to conduct assembly elections in J&K", he said and asserted that the results of the Gujarat polls were trailer of the next assembly polls in J&K. Earlier on Thursday, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the demand of holding assembly elections in J&K within six months.

J&K BJP president seeks to downplay party's defeat in Himachal Pradesh

The J&K unit of BJP is busy celebrating the Gujarat victory but the J&K president sought to downplay the party's defeat in neighboring Himachal Pradesh.

"Himachal Pradesh has a custom (Rivaaz) of changing government after five years so residents of the hilly state retained the Riyaaz", Ravinder Raina, J&K president of BJP said and added that despite this "Riyaaz" BJP has maintained its vote share and its vote share is almost same to the Congress.

Raina said that the issues of Himachal Pradesh are entirely different from Jammu and Kashmir where BJP led government at the Centre has accelerated developmental activities.

Notably, the BJP high command had deputed party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in specified areas of Himachal Pradesh to mobile support for party candidates.

As many parts of the Jammu region have cultural, religious, social, and economic relations with some parts of Himachal Pradesh, BJP leaders from J&K were given responsibilities to stay in these areas.

Over 60 BJP leaders from J&K including Union Minister Dr. Jatinder Singh, election co-incharge, Devender Singh Rana, two former Deputy Chief Ministers, ex-ministers, former legislators, leaders, and workers campaigned in three districts of Himachal Pradesh ahead of assembly polls.

BJP leaders from J&K have been deputed to Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi districts. Although the J&K unit of the BJP has been deputed in three districts, special assignments were given to senior leaders to campaign in "particular" constituencies to help the party in Himachal Pradesh.