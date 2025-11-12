We are liberal people: Dr Shaheen's ex-husband denies any links to Faridabad terror module

The ex-husband of Lucknow-based doctor Shaheen, who was arrested in connection with the Faridabad terror module case, has denied any association with her or the case, asserting that his "liberal family" has no connection to the terror network.

Dr Shaheen, who was arrested on Monday, hails from Daliganj, Lucknow.

Shaheen is associated with Al-Falah University and was closely linked to Dr Muzammil, a Kashmiri doctor who was arrested after 2,900 kg of explosives and flammable materials were recovered from his two rented rooms in Faridabad.

Officials said that based on Dr Muzammil's information, Faridabad Police recovered a Swift car that belonged to Dr Shaheen, adding that a Kalashnikov assault rifle was also seized from this vehicle.

According to her family, she was married to Zafar Hayat, a resident of Maharashtra. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2015.

This has prompted security agencies to extend their investigation throughout Maharashtra as well.

Speaking to IANS, Zafar Hayat said, "I have had no connection or relationship with her. Never have since the divorce. Around 2012–2013, both of us were serving as doctors; we were young and living well. There was no particular reason for separation, but at some point, she mentioned going abroad, saying life would be better elsewhere, even mentioning New York once or twice. I told her to stay here, since we also have two small children who had started studying, so there was no problem at all. Then we got separated, and we have not talked since."

He further clarified, "Neither I nor my family has any links to whatever was happening there (Faridabad). I don't have any connection to her now. My family, I, we are very liberal people."

This incident came to the fore after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two J&;K doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits.

Security agencies continue to investigate the suspected terror module, focussing on possible networks spanning Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from IANS)